Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. BankUnited comprises 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.30% of BankUnited worth $34,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

