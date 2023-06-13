Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $33.55 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

