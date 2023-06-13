Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $22,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,483,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after buying an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

