Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $21.94 Million Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.76% of J&J Snack Foods worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $121.70 and a one year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.75.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.18%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

