Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 43,941 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Jun 13th, 2023

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,941 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.81% of SLR Investment worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 454,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

