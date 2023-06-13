Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 43,941 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,941 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.81% of SLR Investment worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 454,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLR Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.