Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

CHCT opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $907.09 million, a PE ratio of 118.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 620.71%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

