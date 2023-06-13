Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,820 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Infinera worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Infinera by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Infinera by 22.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Infinera by 42.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 17.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

