Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gartner worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $352.34 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.12 and a 200 day moving average of $329.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,857 shares of company stock worth $3,226,640. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile



Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

