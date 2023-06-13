Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Alkermes makes up approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Alkermes worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $2,963,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alkermes by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Alkermes by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 378,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.3 %

ALKS opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 in the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

