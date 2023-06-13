Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 207,471 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,471 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.57 million during the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.