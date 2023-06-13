Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 554,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

