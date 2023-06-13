PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 44.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $156.71 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Tetra Tech



Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

