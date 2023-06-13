Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,990 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.64% of Wabash National worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

