Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.91% of Columbus McKinnon worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 555,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile



Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

