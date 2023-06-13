TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. TechnipFMC comprises approximately 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TechnipFMC worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. BTIG Research raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.