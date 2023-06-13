Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $303.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.90 and its 200-day moving average is $260.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $316.80.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,339. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.