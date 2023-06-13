Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,994 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $17,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

