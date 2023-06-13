Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,987 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of NXP Semiconductors worth $172,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 733.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,525,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

