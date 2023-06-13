Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 66,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $17,103,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,469,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

