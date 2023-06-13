Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SUI opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

See Also

