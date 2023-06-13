Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 39.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,352,000 after buying an additional 402,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,240.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign Trading Down 3.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

DOCU opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

