Caz Investments LP Purchases Shares of 30,000 Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,176,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,273,371.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 509,978 shares of company stock worth $1,404,643 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. Analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

