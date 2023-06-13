Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.8% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $99,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $360.49 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $360.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

