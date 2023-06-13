Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys Shares of 6,688 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

