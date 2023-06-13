80,000 Shares in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Purchased by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP bought a new position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Caz Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Inspirato by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspirato

Inspirato Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,187,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 372,298 shares of company stock valued at $369,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

ISPO opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

