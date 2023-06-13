Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases Shares of 1,000 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

