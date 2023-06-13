Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 782 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 493,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 328,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average is $153.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

