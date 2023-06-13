Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $486,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $545,780 and sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.