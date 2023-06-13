Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $84.96 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $84,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.