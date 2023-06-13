Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Caz Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,965,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,965,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,947,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,292,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

