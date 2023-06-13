AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 303.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $187.54 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.16.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

