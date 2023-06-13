Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

