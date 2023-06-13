Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

