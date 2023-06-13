Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOC opened at $453.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

