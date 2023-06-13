Caz Investments LP Takes $62,000 Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Price Performance

NYSE:KIND opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

