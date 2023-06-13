Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Shares Acquired by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP increased its stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Traeger were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COOK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Traeger Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

