Caz Investments LP Invests $40,000 in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Caz Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hyperfine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Hyperfine by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyperfine by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hyperfine from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a negative net margin of 775.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyperfine Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

