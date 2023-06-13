Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.61% of FTI Consulting worth $33,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.