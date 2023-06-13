Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,943 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.33% of Monro worth $33,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 254,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,542,000 after buying an additional 134,494 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after buying an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 104,695 shares during the period.

Monro Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

