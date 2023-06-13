Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 15,155 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $32,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

