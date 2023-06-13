Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,028 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.50% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $31,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,014.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,014.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $276,167. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

