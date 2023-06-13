Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $30.77 Million Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,884 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.36% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $30,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,635,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 44,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.