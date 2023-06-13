Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,273 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

