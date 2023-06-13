Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.34% of ModivCare worth $29,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1,228.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

MODV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 219,630 shares of company stock valued at $12,505,178 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $121.54.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $663.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

