Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

