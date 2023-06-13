Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

CVX stock opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.06. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $202,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 27,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,372,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

