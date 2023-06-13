Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 23,013 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,013 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.82% of United Community Banks worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

