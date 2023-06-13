Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $29.03 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,092,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472,194 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $29,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $986.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

