Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.15% of Sonos worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonos by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $24.56.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.82 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $390,083. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

