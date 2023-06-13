Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,177 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,329.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $948,861. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BY opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.43 million. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

